Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.69.

