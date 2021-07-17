Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $1.94 Million in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NUSC opened at $42.93 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.