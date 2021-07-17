Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,636.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,475.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,659.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,701 shares of company stock worth $165,854,536 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.