AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 159,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NYSE:ABC opened at $112.88 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

