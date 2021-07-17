AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 193,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

