Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $260.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMP. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $246.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of -560.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.