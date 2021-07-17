Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,457,038 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 82.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,140,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,457,038 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $84,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.