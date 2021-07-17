Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 11,482 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $89,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $222.17 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

