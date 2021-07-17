Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,434 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $78,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

In other YETI news, Director John Constantine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $1,257,300.00. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,577 shares of company stock worth $19,571,662. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE YETI opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $96.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

