Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.71% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $79,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.81.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

