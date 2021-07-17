Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $97.59 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,516,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.55% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $97,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.