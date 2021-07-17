Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $88.13 Million Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.63% of J2 Global worth $88,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000.

Shares of JCOM opened at $138.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $145.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media.

