American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.11. American Water Works posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.30. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.