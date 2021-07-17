American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,401 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of American Public Education worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 25.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $532.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APEI. Truist lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

