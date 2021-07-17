American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 56.5% in June

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Energy Partners stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18. American Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.81.
About American Energy Partners
