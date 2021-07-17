Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMAM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

AMAM opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

