Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AWCMY stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Alumina has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.10.

Get Alumina alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.