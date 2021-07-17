Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.19. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $2,452,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 137.0% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.