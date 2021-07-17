Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $66.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 260,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,408. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

