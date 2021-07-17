Alphr finance Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $527,779.68 and $334,362.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00103083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00143802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,732.50 or 0.99737425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

