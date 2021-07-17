Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.43.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,572 shares of company stock worth $869,232. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $26,875,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after buying an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $16,677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

