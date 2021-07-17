Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2,940.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.58 on Friday, reaching $2,636.91. 723,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,068. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,475.82. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,659.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,543,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

