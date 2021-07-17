Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $312,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,539.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,407.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,586.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

