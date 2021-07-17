Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Down 21.3% in June

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $11.58 on Friday, hitting $2,636.91. 723,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,475.82. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,659.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,312 shares of company stock worth $165,543,188. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

