Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AMR opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. Analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $10,997,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

