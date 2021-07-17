Alpha Impact Hits Market Capitalization of $15.82 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and $876.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,719.08 or 0.99754325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

