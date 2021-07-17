Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 1,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 297,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.
AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $662.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66.
In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 111,160 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.