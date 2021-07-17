Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 1,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 297,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $662.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 111,160 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

