Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to post sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ally Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.35. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

