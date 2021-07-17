Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,090 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Insiders have sold 334,344 shares of company stock worth $11,437,363 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

