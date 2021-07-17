Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 180,100 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Allied Healthcare Products from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

