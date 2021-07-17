Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Now Covered by Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.91.

ALLK opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16. Allakos has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813 over the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,837,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $39,718,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $13,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth $12,774,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allakos by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81,585 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

