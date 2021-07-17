Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kayak Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 8.6% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,150,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181,256. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $573.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.