Algorand 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $78.45 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $78.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00034845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00231743 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00032947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,599,744,330 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,914,029 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

