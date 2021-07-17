Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $108,089.74 and approximately $18.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00038426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00102730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00143618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,637.56 or 1.00034308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.