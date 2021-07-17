Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKCCF. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating for the company.

AKCCF stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

