Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKCCF. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating for the company.

AKCCF stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

