Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce $845.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $843.07 million to $849.17 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $794.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,708 shares of company stock worth $8,475,112 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 28.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,188 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $214,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,848 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 91,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.03. 718,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.59. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

