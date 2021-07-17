Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €142.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €123.69 ($145.52).

EPA:AIR opened at €110.64 ($130.16) on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €107.12.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

