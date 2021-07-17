Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend payment by 41.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $10.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

