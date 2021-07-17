AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.80 target price on the stock.

Shares of RERE stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. AiHuiShou International has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

