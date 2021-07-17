AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.80 target price on the stock.
Shares of RERE stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. AiHuiShou International has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.49.
About AiHuiShou International
