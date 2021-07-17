Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Shares of ADC opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.86.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 37.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

