AGAr (AGAR) Price Hits $226.86 on Major Exchanges

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, AGAr has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for $226.86 or 0.00717918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AGAr has a market cap of $3.63 million and $292.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AGAr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00144111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,741.95 or 1.00448619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.