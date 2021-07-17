Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. 674,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $716.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $178,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.