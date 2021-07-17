Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.55.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.26. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.54 and a 52 week high of C$5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$846.51 million and a P/E ratio of -47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 over the last three months.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

