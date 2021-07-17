ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

