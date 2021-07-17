Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Up 102.9% in June

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the June 15th total of 611,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
ADIL opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.