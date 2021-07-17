ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.20.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.41. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $53.35.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

