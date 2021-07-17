AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 701.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

