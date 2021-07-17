Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of PEO opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $77,403.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,367.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $206,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,484 shares in the company, valued at $206,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $167,075. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

