Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ACRHF opened at $3.30 on Friday. Acreage has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

