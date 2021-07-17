ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by P2 Capital Partners LLC

P2 Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,080 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises approximately 5.1% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $77,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier R. Lamouche sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $170,483.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,557. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

